SANDBORN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the first human West Nile case of the 2023 season.

The case comes out of Sanborn County.

The virus is most commonly spread through mosquito bites.

If you go outside, make sure to take precautions like wearing bug spray, avoiding being out at dusk and dawn and avoiding stagnant water.

The DOH says South Dakota has reported more than 2,750 human cases and 49 deaths since WNV was first reported in 2002. You can learn more about WNV on the DOH’s website and visit the department’s surveillance page to see which counties have reported cases.