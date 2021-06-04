First burial at new South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — History was made on a hilltop in northeast Sioux Falls today.

A procession made its way into the new South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery where family and friends gathered for the cemetery’s very first burial. Paul Larson served in Vietnam as an army intelligence officer and died of melanoma in March of 2020.

Larson was a strong supporter of the cemetery and had hoped he would eventually be buried there. Larson’s family will share their feelings about him being the first to be laid to rest at the cemetery, tonight on KELOLAND News.