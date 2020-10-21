First Bank and Trust announce $150,000 donation to the “Bridging the Gap” Fund

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation is calling it a game-changing gift when it comes to developing more diverse leaders in the city.

First Bank and Trust announced a $150,000 donation to the “Bridging the Gap” Fund. The fund is meant to inspire, build and develop more diverse leaders in the community.

“When we talk about partners who want to be in the community, who want to be more than just a check, that want to be more than just logo that actually want to be partners in the processing of developing leaders, giving them an opportunity to grow and to developing, knowing that these leaders will be the one to take our community into the future,” Vaney Hariri, owner of Think 3D Solutions said.

“We are asking in the business community to stand beside us, to stand beside Vaney and his team and making sure that we close this gap permanently,” Jason Herrboldt with First Bank & Trust said.

Grants from the Bridging the Gap Fund will be awarded by an advisory committee composed of emerging leaders who graduate from the Leaders of Tomorrow Program.