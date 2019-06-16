Local News

First African American church to break ground in Sioux Falls

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 05:40 PM CDT

It was a historic day in Sioux Falls for one congregation as crews broke ground on the church's new home.

For the past several years, the Wonder's Evangelistic Ministry International has been holding their church services in rented locations. 

But Sunday they became the first African American church in Sioux Falls to purchase property for their own building. 

The pastor says this is a dream come true. 

"To be the first Liberian church, African American, to do groundbreaking, to erect a brand new structure. We just want to glorify God," Pastor George KT Varney says. 

The new place of worship will be located on West 57th Street.

"To see that the church is able to buy a land to have a groundbreaking, it just proves again how wonderful God is to us," Varney says.  

The church began planning this project two years ago and they hope to be able to start building soon. 

