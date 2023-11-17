LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – The holidays are just around the corner and this weekend you could kick start your season out at the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm.

From Firs and Spruces to White Pines there are plenty of options for your holiday decorating out at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm.

“Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder so we have people that sometimes like crazy trees, like to take a Charlie Brown tree and make them great,” Todd Gannon, owner of the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm, said. “Other people like big fat ones, some people like skinny ones. We have a wide variety so we really have something to suit everybody.”

But if you want one of the big trees, you might want to make your trip to the farm sooner rather than later.

“We’re slated to be open four weekends but the last three years we have sold out of trees prior to kind of our fourth weekend. So we’ll see how it goes this year, we do have more trees available so we’re hoping that we can stay open a little later,” Gannon said.

You can find Christmas goodies in their store, as well, like live wreaths and gift ideas. And there’s more than just the Christmas trees and the inside stores, there’s also photo opportunities for the whole family.

“Just excited to have everybody come out and experience the joy of Christmas,” Gannon said. “We work really hard all year long to get the trees ready and it’s kind of lonely out here but when we open up all our work pays off and we get to see the joy that it brings everybody.”

Gannon says this year’s drought made growing the trees a challenge but they still have about 1,400 trees tagged for sale, which is more than last year. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.