Firm hired by Iowa and South Dakota for prison review didn’t disclose lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa – The company reviewing South Dakota and Iowa’s Department of Corrections has another business that has been accused of bribery and racketeering.

CGL Companies didn’t disclose its $750,000 settlement in 2018 of lawsuit in which the Mississippi attorney general alleged racketeering by subsidiary CGL Facility Management. The Iowa Department of Corrections said the lack of disclosure isn’t a problem because it sees the two companies as separate.

Both South Dakota and Iowa are now working with CGL Companies which lists CGL Facility Management as one of its businesses on its website.

A watchdog group and Iowa lawmaker want to know why CGL Companies didn’t let officials there know about the settlement.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said the lack of disclosure isn’t a problem because it sees the two companies as separate.