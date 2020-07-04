Fireworks will fly above Elmwood Golf Course

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here in Sioux Falls you might be used to heading out to the fairgrounds for a fireworks show on the Fourth of July, but this year is a little different.

Last month, the Sioux Falls Jaycees announced they were cancelling their 53rd annual Fourth of July fireworks show at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds due to COVID-19.

However, a group of local businesses has come together to make sure the Sioux Falls sky is still lit up for Independence Day. After the Jaycees cancelled their event, John Small, the owner of Sunny 93.3, worked to bring the fireworks show to Elmwood Golf Course. Lew’s Fireworks has been preparing for the show since noon today.

“John kind of took it over with Sunny Radio and talked with Lew’s and said I’d like to give it a try and see if I can get it to go. City got on board and parks and the golf course, everybody’s really been working together well,” Reggie Suess with Lew’s Fireworks said.

Elmwood Golf Course is right at the end of the runway for Sioux Falls Regional Airport, so the fireworks show will start after the last plane takes off tonight. That plane is scheduled to fly at 10:15. The show’s website has a list of approved parking lots guests can watch the show from.

KELOLAND News will be livestreaming the fireworks show on our website.