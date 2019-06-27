Fireworks stands open ahead of holiday

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – We are now a week away from the Fourth of July. That means fireworks stands are now open for people in South Dakota.

Rain showers Thursday morning aren’t stopping Brandon Fireworks from opening up for business. In fact, customers are already stopping by.

Scott Longley made his way here earlier this morning.

“I was treated really well, they set me up with what I was looking for and then I got a couple bonus items,” buying fireworks, Scott Longley said.

It’s is TJ Cameron’s firework stand. He’s been at this location on the east edge of Brandon for a few years, and has other locations throughout the state. He’s ready for people to start coming in.

“It was a little of a slow start, with 2 inches of rain, especially on a year like this where some people are going to go out of town this weekend and some will go out of town next weekend, I expect it will be pretty busy this afternoon when people get off work,” owner Brandon Fireworks, TJ Cameron said.

This year the city of Brandon has also implemented a new ordinance. Fireworks like artillery shells and bottle rockets can only be lit off outside of city limits.

“The last two years you were able to shoot anything in town, large stuff, artillery shells, this year they’ve restricted it to only on ground stuff in town, so things like snakes, smoke balls,” Cameron said.

Leaving customers like Longley looking forward to the Fourth of July.

“Family time and just seeing the fireworks at local parks and getting together with friends and family,” Longley said.

Cameron will also be holding a fireworks show on the Fourth of July near the Brandon fireworks stand starting between 10 and 10:30 pm. It’s free to the public. It’s his way of giving back to the community.