SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This 4th of July there’s going to be plenty of public fireworks displays across South Dakota for you and your family to enjoy.

To add an event to this list, email ushare@keloland.com with the date and location of the firework display.

*Firework shows begin at dusk unless otherwise indicated.

July 1

Rapid City: Black Hills Speedway*

July 2

Belle Fourche: Following the Black Hills Roundup

Rapid City: Fitzgerald Stadium following baseball game

July 3

Belle Fourche: Following the Black Hills Roundup

Garretson: Legion Fireworks Show @ 9 p.m.

Lead: Gold Camp Jubilee*

Sturgis Fairgrounds @ 9:30 p.m.

July 4

Aberdeen: Wylie Park 4th of July Celebration*

Brookings: Uncle Sam Jam at Swiftel Center at 10:15 p.m.

at 10:15 p.m. Chamberlain: Rock the Bluffs @ 10 p.m.

@ 10 p.m. Custer’s Old Time Country Fourth of July @ Pageant Hill @ 9:30 p.m.

Huron: Ravine Lake and Lake Byron, both at 10 p.m.

Hot Springs @ the City Shop @ dark

Interior, SD @ Rodeo Grounds

Lead: Over Open Cut*

Madison: Lake Herman*

Menno: Fireworks display following baseball game

Mobridge: Following the Sitting Bull Stampede Rodeo

Philip: Lake Waggoner*

Piedmont: Piedmont Park*

Rapid City: Rapid City Elks Golf Course @ 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls Fireworks @ W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds @ 10 p.m.

Vermillion Fireworks Show | Bluffs Golf Course @ 10 p.m.

Wall: Community Golf Course*

Watertown Fireworks display at ANZA Soccer Complex*

For more Fourth of July events check out the KELOLAND Events Calendar.