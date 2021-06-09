Fireworks show planned at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for 4th of July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new non-profit will host a fireworks show in Sioux Falls this year.

“Sioux Falls Fireworks & Community Events”, was started by John & Heidi Small, the owners of Sunny 93.3 in Sioux Falls, and Matt Paulson, the owner of MarketBeat.

The fun starts at 7 p.m. with music at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The Sioux Falls Municipal Band will play at 8 p.m. and a flyover by POET Ethanol Powered Vanguard Squadron is scheduled for 9 p.m.

The Fireworkz Store will shoot the fireworks, set to a patriotic music soundtrack at 10 p.m.

