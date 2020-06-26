Fireworks rule reminder from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s almost time to start buying fireworks for your Independence Day celebrations, but Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has a few reminders before you light them.

While some fireworks are allowed within city limits, there are several that are illegal to shoot off in the city. That includes bottle rockets, roman candles and firecrackers.

Fire Rescue says a general rule is that if it flies in the air or makes a loud bang, you can’t light it within city limits.

“What happens is, we have fires every year in Sioux Falls from fireworks being set off and we’re trying to prevent that from happening. So there’s a chance if it flies through the air, a bottle rocket lands on a roof or a tree or something else, it starts a fire and that’s what we’re trying to prevent from happening,” John Wagner with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said.

Sioux Falls police says they will be on the lookout for anyone shooting off illegal fireworks. If you’re caught, you could face a $95 fine.