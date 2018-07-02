Fireworks Reminders From Sioux Falls Police

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - With just two days until we celebrate the country's independence, you may be stocking up on fireworks.

Sioux Falls Police are reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal to shoot off in city limits. While you can shoot off fireworks outside of city limits, police do have a reminder for you.

"Please clean up up after yourself. The deputies get a lot of reports about littering and left over fireworks that people just shoot them off and have a good time and then leave a mess behind. So try to clean up after yourselves; make sure we're following the law," Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

You can light fireworks until July 8.

If you are caught shooting off fireworks within city limits, you could face a $95 fine.