SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials with the Belle Fourche Reservoir say fireworks are not allowed on lands directly managed by the Bureau of Reclamation.

Fireworks are not allowed at Rocky Point State Recreation Area, Orman Dam and other Reclamation lands and water bodies.

“The risk of fires associated with fireworks has been a concern for many years because of the danger to visitors and adjacent landowners,” Dakotas Area Manager Joe Hall said in a news release. “The reservoir’s large size and many remote locations often make it difficult for emergency personnel to respond quickly.”