SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Fourth of July is just around the corner and area firework stands are getting ready.

The last two years, prices went up faster than a bottle rocket, but this year now that the pandemic is over, consumers can expect to get a lot more bang for their buck.

“Typically the first thing I do before I purchase fireworks is I do some price shopping,” Burkman said.

You can’t buy fireworks in South Dakota just yet, but Erik Burkman will be racing in here to buy some as soon as he can.

Burkman stopped by Pyro Fireworks in Brandon to do a little research and price shopping.

“Anytime I can save some money,” Burkman said.

The owner of Pyro Fireworks says customers are going to notice a big drop in prices this year.

“A lot less,” TJ Cameron said.

Because for one thing; the shipping costs.

“A shipping container full of fireworks used to cost us $50 to $60 thousand dollars, last year it cost us as much as $100 because of shipping,” Cameron said.

And now that those prices are down, you can expect to pay 30% less than you did last year.

“Product availability is much more easier this year compared to the last two years, the last two years there were a lot of shortages,” Cameron said.

“You could tell people were walking away with handfuls versus armfuls, you know people used to say what can you get me for $200 and I’d send them out the door with armfuls,” Cameron said.

Burkman is hoping that’ll be the case this year.

“The Fourth of July for us is a big celebration, so we still purchase but making sure you’re doing your research is important,” Burkman said.

Fireworks go on sale in South Dakota on June 27.