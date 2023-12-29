SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New Year’s Eve is just two days away, which has pyromaniacs gearing up for new years firework shows.

While the 4th of July is the biggest day for fireworks in the United States, New Years Eve firework shows hold world records for being the largest. Hot Shot Manager Brad Wesche says New Year’s Eve is one of the most popular days for fireworks worldwide.

“But New Year’s Eve is kind of a universal thing. And so it’s a good way to bring in the year,” says distribution manager Brad Wesche.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While Hot Shot has so many little goodies, this time of the year, if people are going to spend time out in the cold, they usually go for the big stuff.

“Summertime, a lot of assortments, a lot more kids stuff, stuff that they can stretch out for several hours throughout the evening, early days stuff, you know, smoke, bombs, parachutes, things like that. And then work it out into the night show. New Year’s Eve, they’re looking at midnight, getting out, hitting it,” says Wesche.

And with the exceptionally warm weather this winter, more people will feel comfortable being outside.

“This year is pretty exceptional. It’s going to be 20 degrees, maybe 25. And some years, if it’s 15 below zero, they lose interest,” says Wesche.

Just like the 4th of July, it’s important to be safe while lighting off fireworks. Wesche encourages people to always use safety glasses, do *not light fireworks if you’re under the influence, and make sure you have an extinguisher nearby in case of a fire.

If you decide to host a backyard display, Wesche says fireworks look even better in the winter months.

“When you get the ice in the air on a, you know, a chilly night, it just there’s a lot to reflect off of as opposed to the moist summer air. The dry cold air has ice crystals in it that really can amplify or magnify the effects of fireworks,” says Wesche.

Bringing in 2024 with a bang.

Hot Shot Fireworks and its sister store Lew’s Fireworks will be open until December 30.

Reporter Summer Raderschadt‘s family owns Lew’s Fireworks and Hot Shot Fireworks