Fireworks are returning to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Fireworks are returning the the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for the Fourth of July this year. Last year, due to COVID-19, the Jaycee’s cancelled the show and, instead, Sunny 93.3 did a show out at the Elmwood Golf Course.

“From every community I’ve lived in, there was always a big event for the Fourth of July and when we moved to Sioux Falls, we loved the show that they did here and we were honored to be a part of it the last decade,” John Small owner of Sunny 93.3 said. “So when there was an opportunity for us to say, I don’t want it to go away, we stepped up and made sure that it didn’t go away.”

Fireworks shows can be expensive, though, so Small got some help from local businesses including MarketBeat, CarSwap and Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort.

“I remember having the conversation with my wife, after I announced, Sunny Radio is doing the show, and she’s like, how much is that going to cost? I was like, its twenty-thousand dollars, but we’re going to find sponsors,” Small said. “So, that was a fun conversation. But thank goodness we had sponsors that helped make that happen and many of the sponsors that were involved last year are involved this year as well.”

The Jaycees passed the fireworks show baton onto Sunny Radio, who hopes to keep it going for many years to come.

“We set up a new non-profit so, someday, when Sunny Radio is gone and John and Heidi Small are dead and gone, this will hopefully still live on,” Small said. “There’s a new non-profit that’s specifically for this event called Sioux Falls Fireworks and Community Events.”

The fireworks will start lighting up the sky over the fairgrounds at 10 p.m. on July Fourth.

Despite the heat we’ve seen this summer, Small says the fire risk for the event is minimal since they will be lighting the fireworks on the paved parking lot of the Fairgrounds.

Admission to the show is free.