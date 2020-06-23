Firework stands gearing up for customers

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – With the 4th of July just around the corner, people will soon be heading out to purchase fireworks to help celebrate.

TJ Cameron owns Brandon Fireworks. He’s been open on the weekends for out of state shoppers. But starting on Saturday, this shop will be open to everyone. Cameron has a plan to protect those customers from COVID-19.

“I definitely think people are ready to be outdoors, but we wanted to do our part, because it does get really busy in here, people tend to wait until the 3rd or 4th to purchase fireworks and at times there’s been 50 people inside of my trailer,” owner Brandon Fireworks, TJ Cameron said.

To help keep people spaced out, this grassy space will have a tent, more than doubling the size of the shopping area.

“Then we are going to have some stairs that go right down from our platform, kind of like a one way situation, so go in one side, tent will be twice as big, and then we are also going to set up multiple checkout areas, we are going to have one at each end of the tent and one in the trailer, so that will space people out a bit,” Cameron said.

Cameron says you will also have the option to order your fireworks online. You can then come pick them up here, or have them delivered if you live in the area.

“It will be live on Saturday for purchases since that’s the in state residents time and then they will be able to purchase in the morning and have delivery by late afternoon,” Cameron said.

Cameron says he is ready for a boom in sales this 4th of July holiday.

“We’ve all been impacted by the affects of COVID-19 and I think that there is no better way to have a social distancing gathering by setting your lawn chairs six feet apart in your lawn and having a great fireworks show,” Cameron said.

Masks will also be available upon request.

Cameron is also anticipating plenty of customers to come out and shop, too, since the city of Brandon passed an ordinance to allow fireworks within city limits July 3rd and 4th.

He also plans to put on a free fireworks show for the Brandon community on July 4th, starting at about 10 p.m.