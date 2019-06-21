Firework shop prepares for the holiday

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Fireworks are a 4th of July tradition. For some families, visiting a favorite fireworks stand is also a tradition.

Fireworks stands are starting to open for the season.

“I started working here in 1976. The business then was owned by Cam Starr. I’ve been here ever since,” employee Linda Henglefelt said.

Over the years, there have been ownership changes but many things haven’t changed. That includes the location – on Riverside Drive – and repeat customers, like Clint Marsh.

“I’m just up here from Nebraska working, thought I’d stop and shop around and see what they had. Excited; favorite day of the year probably,” Clint Marsh said.

Right now, Dakota Pyro is open to out-of-state residents. On June 27, it’s open to all South Dakotans.

“Ready to light the fireworks off. There is an excellent selection in here; anything you want you can get,” Marsh said.

While Marsh looks forward to the big day, Henglefelt enjoys every week leading up to the holiday.

Even in her 43rd year as an employee, her excitement has not changed.

“It’s really a great feeling when you get people coming back year to year to purchase and I’m not just talking local people but out-of-state people as well. We’re in a really good location right along the interstate so it’s easy to be seen and it’s just a great history. It’s just a great place to work,” Henglefelt said.

Whether you buy your fireworks at Dakota Pyro or other local fireworks shops, be sure to only light them off from June 27 to July 5.