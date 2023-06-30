Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –Firework displays and events popping are up all over heading up to the 4th of July.

The Black Hills are ready to go for the 4th of July and have daily events throughout each community.

“A lot of neat events throughout the Black Hills. So Rapid City has some great things but also if people are traveling around in the hills or they’re staying here and really taking the opportunity to explore the area, Custer, Hill City, Hot Springs. Everybody got neat things going on, so it’s just a great time to get out and travel and see what the Black Hills has to offer,” Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said.

If you are planning on shooting off your own fireworks, being prepared is important.

“When you have children involved you need to always have adult supervision. You know, even with just sparklers, that can heat up to 1,400 to 1,800 degrees. Sometimes even 2,000 degrees,” RCFD Public Information Officer Tessa Jaeger said.

While the 4th of July is known for its fireworks and fun activities. Knowing how to do so in a safe manner as well as what to do after you’re done, is just as important.

“Also when you’re using fireworks, while you’re shooting off fireworks is to always keep a bucket of water nearby or garden hose, or both. Just in case something happens, but the bucket of water is important. You can dispose of them in your regular house-hold garbage after they’ve been submerged in water,” Jaeger said.

“Obviously with Mount Rushmore, that’s a big draw for us. But the City of Presidents, and Missile Man site and so many neat things about American history where we’ve come from right. All of those things really get to shine on display in Rapid City. So not a better weekend to be in our community than this one,” Kaufman said.

This weekend of events kicks off tonight at the Black Hills Speedway as the sun goes down.

If you want to be in the know on all the events happening in the Black Hills, you can find more here.