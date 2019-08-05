Firefighters visit kids at CARE Camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Everyday, firefighters show they care by putting their lives on the line to help in case of emergencies. This summer, they got to show that same care in a different way.

All summer long, the Multi-cultural Center hosts 4, two-week long camps they call CARE Camp. A chance for kids to keep up on their learning over the summer, and meet some local heroes.

“We work with a lot of kids. We work with about 240 kids during the summer… one of the things that we work on besides academics is life skills, and firefighters are heroes and they have characteristics that we want our kids to learn,” Executive Director of the Multi-Cultural Center Christy Nicolaisen said.

Firefighters visited CARE camp for lunch, where they not only made sandwiches but some new friends.

“It’s been great. Each kid is a little bit different. There’s a little different approach to them, but it’s great to connect with them and have an influence on them,” Firefighter Pat Kaffar said.

“There’s one whole table that wants to become firefighters, so how cool is that that you get to meet folks that are in the profession that you want to do and see if this is really what you want to do and to become that hero for your community,” Nicolaisen said.

Sitting down with them and asking them some very important questions…

“There’s been the general fire safety questions: What should we do if there is a fire in the house? How to get out. So we talk about how to get out of the house and where to meet once we’re outside,” Kaffar said.

And they even got some answers on their food-making skills.

Max Hofer: Do they make good sandwiches?

Shakir Shegow: Delicious.

They made an even bigger splash after lunch by playing with the kids at the sprinkler park.

“It’s important to connect with kids at such a young age to instill good fire safety and what to do if there is a fire,” Kaffar said.

“They’re so important… they don’t just put out fires they have kits and stuff: bandages, they heal people, they come as fast as they can, and… they’re just awesome,” Shegow said.

If you’d like to learn more about CARE Camp and the Multi-Cultural Center click here.