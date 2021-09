HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — No injuries were reported following a car fire in Hamlin County Sunday night.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a fire on Highway 81, south of Lake Poinsett, Sunday night.

Courtesy of Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office

The Lake Norden Fire Department and the Hamlin County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.