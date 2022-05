DUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Clear Lake Fire Department responded to a tractor fire Saturday evening.

The tractor fire was reported near 177th St and 474th Ave in Duel County.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire was not released at this time.