PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department (RVVFD) and nine other fire departments responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning in Rapid Valley.

The fire broke out at the 8000 block of Cobblestone Court.

To get to the fire’s location, firefighters had to drive through narrow winding roads that were snow and ice-packed, according to the RVVFD.

When they first arrived, firefighters found moderate to heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire started to spread to adjacent residential structures and detached garages.

Rapid Valley fire Dec. 28, 2023, courtesy Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department

Though the crew endured freezing temperatures, they successfully contained the fire and prevented the spread of flames to nearby residences.

Rapid Valley is on the southeast area of Rapid City. More than 16 agencies responded to the two-alarm fire. No injuries were reported.