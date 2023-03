SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are hoping to learn more about what brought firefighters to a Central Sioux Falls Neighborhood overnight.

Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video from the scene in the area of South Prairie Avenue.

In it, you can see smoke coming from a heavily damaged garage.

Firefighters could be seen taking things out of the garage.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for updates as they become available.