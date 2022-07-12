VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Vermillion are looking into what sparked a fire in the southern part of the city.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says crews were called to a building in the 400 block South University Street just before 7 a.m. Monday for reports of a basement fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene and worked to put the fire out.

Elk Point and Gayville Fire Departments were called in to help.

People were inside the building at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely before crews arrived.