SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire in the northeastern part of the city.

Firefighters were called to the 4100 block of North Harley Place for reports of a fire Thursday night. Crews arriving on scene found the mobile home engulfed in flames and a nearby home starting to catch fire. That building was quickly put out.

Everyone in both homes were able to make it outside safely. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Officials say firefighters had issues with water supply because a hose was damaged after a car drove over it.