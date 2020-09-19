Firefighters respond to large grass Pennington County

Pennington County, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from several agencies responded to a report of a large grass fire burning southeast of Rapid City Friday afternoon.

The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department were called to a fire near the intersection of Old Folsom and Lamb Road in Pennington County around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, authorities say the fire was burning rapidly and it was threatening nearby structures. Officials say the fire caused damage to “ranching assets”.

Firefighters were able to control the fire to approximately 71 acres.

Nobody was injured.