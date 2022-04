SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on North Wayland Avenue Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the back of the house. Everyone inside was able to get out safely. Crews extinguished the fire within 10 minutes. The incident is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is reminding everyone to have a fire escape plan and working smoke detectors throughout your house.