HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are investigating a fire in Hartford Tuesday night.

A KELOLAND News crew was on scene and was able to capture the video above.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tell KELOLAND News that heaters were being used to keep pipes from freezing.

Temperatures of 8 below zero were felt on scene. Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious