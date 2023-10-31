YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Yankton were kept busy over the weekend with two fires eight hours apart.

The first happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of 15th Street and Oakwood Drive. Crews arriving on the scene found that the homeowner had put the fire out with a garden hose.

Damage was contained to the outside of the home. No one was hurt. The cause is believed to be a cigarette.

Crews were later called to the 400 block of Pine Street just after 5 a.m. Monday.

A fire officer on the scene found smoke coming from the back of the home.

There is heavy damage inside the home. Nobody was home at the of the fire. The cause is under investigation.