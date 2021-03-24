Firefighters respond to fire in central Sioux Falls Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the central part of the city Tuesday night.

According to officials, crews were called to a home in the 2500 block of south Duluth Avenue for reports of a fire. Firefighters first on scene found smoke coming from the front door of the structure.

Upon entering the home, firefighters found fire burning in a corner on the first floor. A dog trapped on the second floor of the home was rescued.

Everyone inside the home had gotten out safely before crews arrived.

