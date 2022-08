ROCK VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in western KELOLAND have been busy battling an early morning house fire.

The call came in just after midnight to the 47-hundred block of Greenfield Lane in Rapid Valley, east of Rapid City.

There were flames and heavy smoke inside and along the roof.

The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department was able to keep the fire from spreading. However, one firefighter was treated for heat-related issues.

The Red Cross is working with the resident who was displaced.