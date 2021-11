SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Sioux Falls were called to a fire in the southwest part of the city early Tuesday morning.

Crews arriving on scene found smoke on the second floor of an apartment building. Fire was found in a second floor unit.

The residents of the unit, as well as others, had evacuated the building. One family was displaced as a result of the fire.

Officials say no one was hurt.