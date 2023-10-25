WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Wessington Springs kept busy while battling a combine fire Tuesday evening.

Authorities say it happened southwest of town. The Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the scene.

Photo from the Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

You can see one firefighter cutting into the combine while another stretches a hose over the grain. The machine appears to be heavily damaged and some of the ground is burnt.

The department adds that the Jerauld County Sheriff’s Office also responded and helped crews with directions to the scene.