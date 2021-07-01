Firefighters respond to camper and pickup fire in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Yankton County say one person was hurt during a vehicle fire Wednesday night.
According to the Yankton Fire Department, firefighters were called to a pickup and camper fire in the 3700 block of West 8th Street just after 7 p.m.
While crews arrived on scene, they were advised the fire spread to the camper that was attached to the pickup. A gas station and fireworks stand were nearby, according to the fire department.
Officials believe the fire was caused by mechanical issues, but they are still investigating.