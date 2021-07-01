Firefighters respond to camper and pickup fire in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Yankton County say one person was hurt during a vehicle fire Wednesday night.

According to the Yankton Fire Department, firefighters were called to a pickup and camper fire in the 3700 block of West 8th Street just after 7 p.m.

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department Facebook page

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department Facebook page

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department Facebook page

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department Facebook page

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department Facebook page

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department Facebook page

While crews arrived on scene, they were advised the fire spread to the camper that was attached to the pickup. A gas station and fireworks stand were nearby, according to the fire department.

Officials believe the fire was caused by mechanical issues, but they are still investigating.