PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is back open after a bus fire closed down a road near Keystone Sunday night.

Firefighters with the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department were called to help the Battle Creek Fire Department with a vehicle fire near the Keystone Wye bridge. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the road was closed for about an hour.

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department posted several pictures to their Facebook page.

Courtesy Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department

The cause of the fire is under investigation.