BOX ELDER, SD (KELO) — Firefighters in western KELOLAND were busy overnight.

The Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on West Gate Road.

The call came in just before midnight Friday.



Photo courtesy of the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading, but the home was heavily damaged.

No one was hurt.

There’s no word yet on a cause.