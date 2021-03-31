Firefighters respond to apartment fire in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the western part of the city Tuesday night.

Crews were called to an apartment building in the 4200 block of South West Avenue just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. At first crews were told a wall and porch were on fire, officials say.

Authorities say smoke could be seen coming from the back of the 8-unit apartment complex. When firefighters entered the building, they found smoke and fire in one unit.

No one was hurt. Eight residents were displaced because of the fire. The American Red Cross is helping those residents.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within five minutes, and they stayed on scene for two hours to make sure the fire was completely out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.