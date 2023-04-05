BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 1910 8th Street South on Tuesday.

While checking to ensure the fire didn’t spread to other areas, they discovered a significant amount of marijuana and a firearm in one of the several apartments.

Once the fire was exterminated, the Brookings PD obtained a search warrant for one of the individual apartments and found a half pound of marijuana, a handgun and two prescription controlled pills, according to the Brookings PD.

Rashad Wiggins was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and storing drugs to be kept, sold or used. The twenty-five-year-old may face additional charges for violating a drug-free zone and firearm violation.