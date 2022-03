ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Aberdeen are investigating after an apartment fire in the central part of the city on Saturday.

Aberdeen Fire Rescue says firefighters were called to the area of 7th Avenue Southeast around 3 a.m. Saturday. Crews first on scene found smoke coming from a basement unit in the apartment building.

One person was found in a bedroom and was taken outside. The fire was put out as firefighters arrived on scene, officials say.