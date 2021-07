JASPER, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities say multiple agencies in Pipestone County, Minnesota were called to help with a barn fire near Jasper over the weekend.

The Jasper Fire Department was called to the area of 30th Avenue and 21st Street near Jasper for reports of a hog barn on fire on Saturday.

No animals were in the barn at the time of the fire. Officials say the barn is a total loss.

No injuries were reported at the scene of the fire.