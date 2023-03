RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Rapid City made a unique rescue Tuesday.

Crews arriving on scene learned that a puppy had run under the hood of a vehicle and wedged himself in the engine.

Photo from the Rapid City Fire Department. Photo from the Rapid City Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to jack up the vehicle and get the puppy out.

Officials say the pup seems to be doing well and was taken to the vet to be checked out.