CARTER, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Mission dealt with life-threatening conditions while rescuing a stranded driver during this recent blizzard.

Officials say crews were called to the area of the Todd-Tripp county line early Thursday morning for a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow with someone inside. Firefighters arriving on the scene found a car stuck in the middle of US Highway 18 west of Carter.

The person inside said they were traveling from Sioux Falls to Rapid City and took backroads to avoid the closure barriers on I-90.

Crews tried to dig the vehicle out but were unsuccessful. Officials then brought the driver to an emergency shelter at the Antelope community building.