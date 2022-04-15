SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters were able to extinguish a basement fire in 15 minutes early Friday morning at 1709 W. 10th St., the Sioux Falls Fire Department said in a news release.

The fire was reported at about 2:10 a.m. on Friday, April 15.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the basement and first floor of a 1 ½ story house. Crews pulled multiple 1 ¾” hose lines and made entry into the basement and first floor, according to the release. A search was conducted of all floors and no occupants were found in the structure.

The fire was located in the basement and extinguished in 15 minutes. Fire personnel remained on scene for several hours investigating the fire and ensuring no hot spots remained.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with six fire trucks, three support vehicles, and 25 firefighters. The home did not have a sprinkler system. The fire is currently under investigation.