SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a five-stall garage early Saturday morning.

The call came in at 2:45 a.m. Saturday to the 600 block of South 3rd Avenue where firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the garage.

Firefighters put out the fire within 15-minutes and kept the fire from spreading to a nearby apartment complex.

The cause is under investigation.

No one was hurt.