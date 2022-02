RAPID VALLEY, SD (KELO) — Firefighters battled a mobile home fire overnight in western KELOLAND.

Flames were coming through the roof when firefighters arrived late Friday night on Bradsky Road in Rapid Valley, east of Rapid City.







Crews were able to contain the fire despite having to haul-in water to the scene and dealing with frozen hose lines.

One firefighter suffered a fall and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.