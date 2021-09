BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Two families in Box Elder were forced from their home following a Sunday morning fire.

Just after 11 a.m., the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department was called to a home in the northern part of town for reports of a fire.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Courtesy of the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department

No one was hurt.

The Black Hills Fire Chaplains Association and the American Red Cross are assisting the families.