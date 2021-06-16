Firefighters hurt during house fire in Box Elder Tuesday

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Pennington County officials say 100 degree temperatures and high wind speeds made fighting a house fire difficult in Box Elder Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department were called to a home in the 200 block of North Ellsworth Road for reports of a fire just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Courtesy Pennington County Fire Service Facebook page

Officials say four firefighters were hurt while battling the fire. Two suffered heat-related injuries and were taken to the hospital. Two additional firefighters received minor injuries and were treated on scene.

No residents or pets were hurt.

The American Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire.