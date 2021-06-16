Firefighters hurt during house fire in Box Elder Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Pennington County Fire Service Facebook page

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Pennington County officials say 100 degree temperatures and high wind speeds made fighting a house fire difficult in Box Elder Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department were called to a home in the 200 block of North Ellsworth Road for reports of a fire just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

  • Courtesy Pennington County Fire Service Facebook page
  • Courtesy Pennington County Fire Service Facebook page
  • Courtesy Pennington County Fire Service Facebook page

Officials say four firefighters were hurt while battling the fire. Two suffered heat-related injuries and were taken to the hospital. Two additional firefighters received minor injuries and were treated on scene.

No residents or pets were hurt.

The American Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 