Firefighters hit the ice each winter for ice rescue training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not a matter of if, but rather when someone will need to be rescued. That’s why first responders train for the unexpected.

Each winter, the Rapid City Fire Department heads out to Canyon Lake to refresh their ice rescuing skills.

“So if you don’t use it, you lose it and the more that we are able to train on it hands-on and in a classroom portion of it, the better off we are going to be and the more confident we are going to be when the situation comes up,” Dietric McConnell with the Rapid City Fire Department

McConnell says they train for different types of scenarios.

“If it’s immediate, there are certain rescues that we train on where if it has to happen right now we know what to do or if we can wait for another squad engine or someone to show up then we can get a little more prep for a different kind of rescue,” McConnell said.

The Rapid City Fire Department says an ice rescue is a high risk but low frequency event.

“So we are not doing ice rescues every day but they do happen and when they do happen they pose a lot of risk to the victim and to the rescuer,” Rapid City Fire Department Public Information Officer Jim Bussell said.

To maintain those skills, crews practice with all their gear and tools right here on Canyon Lake.

“The nice thing about training here at Canyon Lake Park is we are able to get all the on-duty crews here, it’s in town so we are still available to respond to calls,” Bussell said.

Firefighters will be out here training through Friday this week. All Rapid City Stations will rotate who’s training to ensure that all calls are responded to.

The most recent ice rescue was at Memorial Pond in Rapid City, where two people were pulled to safety.