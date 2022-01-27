RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department is giving the public an up close look at what it’s like to fight fires.

Just before 12 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a fire at the Price Motel in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Fire Department posted video of the fire to its Facebook page. The video is captured from Lt. Potter’s helmet cam. In the video, you can see firefighters approaching the motel with a hose and spraying down the room.

Firefighters arriving on scene found fire coming from one of the rooms, and smoke coming from the roof. Officials say they were able to contain the fire to the room where it started.

No one was hurt.